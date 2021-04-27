GLENWOOD – Both the boys’ and girls’ track teams from Atlantic each had three championships at Monday night’s Glenwood Co-Ed Invitational.
The boys came home in fourth place, with Craig Alan Becker grabbing two wins – a victory in the 1600-meter run in 4:27.40, and running the anchor in the distance medley relay in 3:38.13. In the relay, helping to set up the win were Gannon O’Hara, Zane Vance and Colin Mullenix.
The other win came from the shuttle hurdle relay, where Vance and Mullenix ran the final two legs behind setup men Garrett Reynolds and Joe Weaver; the time was 1:03.50.
Mullenix was second in the 400-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter hurdles, while O’Hara took the boys’ other bronze in the long jump.
For the Trojan girls, who finished as meet runners-up, Haley Rasmussen had a winning 400-meter time of 1:01.21, while Taylor McCreedy broke the tape in the 1500-meter run in 5:0721. McCreedy had a hand in the distance medley relay, with Chloe Mullenix, Caroline Pellett and Kennedy Goergen running the first three legs and McCreedy the final leg in 4:31.28.
Rasmussen was second in the 200-meter dash and McCreedy was runner-up in the 3000-meter run; the 4x100- and 4x800-meter relays also came in second. Coming in third were Rasmussen in the long jump, Rush in the 800-meter run and the 4x400-meter relay.
Glenwood Co-Ed Invitational
Monday, April 26, at Glenwood
Boys team scoring: 1. Treynor 149, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 129, 3. Glenwood 126, 4. Atlantic 84, 5. Red Oak 60, 6. Shenandoah 54, 7. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 47, 8 (tie). Council Bluffs St. Albert and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 33, 10. Sioux City West 21.
Atlantic top 8 results
High jump: 7. Colten Rasmussen 5’6”, 8. Jayden Proehl 5’6”. Long jump: 3. Gannon O’Hara 20’11”. Sprint medley: 5. Atlantic (Gannon O’Hara, Joe Weaver, Garrett Reynolds, Colten Tasto) 1:45.02. 3200: 7. Zane Berg 12:18.17. 4x800: 4. Atlantic (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Proehl, Bennett Whetstone) 9:10.29. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Atlantic (Reynolds, Weaver, Zane Vance, Colin Mullenix) 1:03.50. Distance medley: 1. Atlantic (O’Hara, Vance, Mullenix, Craig Alan Becker) 3:38.13. 400: 4. Tasto 55.32. 4x200: 7. Atlantic (Jackson McLaren, Rasmussen, Cooper Lamp, Carter Pellett) 1:39.91. 110 hurdles: 3. Mullenix 16.15, 7. Reynolds 17.18. 400 hurdles: 2. Mullenix 56.76, 5. Vance 58.98. 1600: 1. Becker 4:27.40, 8. Berg 5:12.17. 4x400: 4. Atlantic (Becker, Tasto, Proehl, Pellett) 3:42.46.
Girls team scoring: 1. Glenwood 191.5, 2. Atlantic 120.5, 3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 100, 4. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 88, 5. Shenandoah 79, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 55, 7. Red Oak 49, 8. Sioux City West 32, 9. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 17.
Atlantic top 8 results
High jump: 5. Nicole Middents 4’8”. Discus: 8. Lauren Nicholas 86’0.5”. Long jump: 3. Haley Rasmussen 16’5.5”. Sprint medley: 4. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Alyssa Derby, Caroline Pellett, Chloe Mullenix) 2:04.03. 3000: 2. Taylor McCreedy 11:34.37, 5. Addie DeArment 13:25.19. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Claire Pellett, Madison Botos, Kennedy Goergen, Ava Rush) 10:45.18. Shuttle hurdle: 4. Atlantic (Makayla Atkinson, Nicholas, Avery Knuth, Faith Altman) 1:23.62. Distance medley: 1. Mullenix, Caroline Pellett, Goergen, McCreedy) 4:31.28. 400: 1. Rasmussen 1:01.21. 4x200: 5. Atlantic (Huddleson, Nicholas, Middents, Derby) 1:58.03. 100 hurdles: 5. Caroline Pellett 17.98. 800: 3. Rush 2:35.45, 5. Claire Pellett 2:37.02. 200: 2. Rasmussen 26.47, 6. Derby 28.47. 400 hurdles: 8. Chloe Mullenix 1:15.49. 1500: 1. McCreedy 5:07.01, 5. Madison Botos 5:50.46. 4x100: 2. Atlantic (Huddleson, Caroline Pellett, Middents, Derby) 53.75. 4x400: 3. Atlantic (Rush, Goergen, Mullenix, Rasmussen) 4:20.23.