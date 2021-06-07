ATLANTIC – Atlantic softball coach Terry Hinzmann knew his team would be in for a solid battle against Creston Monday night at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
But he also knew his team was up to the challenge, using a seventh-inning spurt to win a suspenseful 3-2 win over the Panthers in the opener, then holding on for a big 13-7 victory in the nightcap.
“We took advantage of a miscue late (in the first game) with the overthrow at first base and able to get the winning run across,” he said of the Game 1 winning play. It was Madison Botos who came through with the game-winner.
The second win was a bit of a struggle. Whenever the Trojans got out to a comfortable lead, the Panthers didn’t go away, scoring four runs in the third to force a 4-4 deadlock, then three in the fourth to make it 7-7. Each time, the Trojans responded, and five of the Trojans last seven runs were by batters in the bottom half of the order.
“We got out of (Game 2 starter) Kennedy (Goergen) what we wanted, and we knew the third time around they may catch up with her. We switched up pitchers and Olivia (Engler) finished things up for us,” said Hinzmann.
The Trojans (10-1, 4-0 Hawkeye Ten) face Harlan today on the road.