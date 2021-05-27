AUDUBON
Baseball:
- Four seniors will carry Audubon during the 2021 baseball season.
The Klocke brothers Ethan and Joel, the heart and soul of the Wheeler sports program for the class of 2021, will help lead the team, as will Aiden Alt and Teddy DuVall.
The Wheelers are coming off a pandemic-shortened 10-8 season a year ago as the program has typically hovered around the .500 mark but is looking to make its move this year.
Joel Klocke threw 29 innings and, in compiling a 1.69 ERA, allowed just a .174 batting average a year ago, and the hard thrower allowed just eight walks while striking out 38. He’s expected to be part of the cream of the crop in the Western Iowa Conference again this year.
A strong No. 2 could be junior Gavin Smith, who struck out 18 and had a nifty 0.57 ERA in 12.1 innings.
Smith leads the hitters, with a sterling .408 average, batting in 20 runners on 20 hits. Joel Klocke is next among returnees with a .261 average and 12 hits, followed by Braden Wessell (.244, 10 hits). The Wheelers stole 43 bases a year ago.
The defense was strong, allowing just 39 errors.
The Wheelers opened the season this past Monday against AHSTW at Avoca.
Softball:
- The Wheelers went 11-9 and advanced to the Iowa Class 1A regional semifinals before bowing to eventual state tournament squad Newell-Fonda.
Five seniors are on this year’s squad: Sydney Beymer, Katelyn Nielsen, Johanna Sauers, Kodie Sporrer and Madison Vorm.
The biggest bat returning this summer belongs to Nielsen, who had a .357 average. In her 25 hits were nine extra-basers and 20 RBIs. Freshman Jordan Porsch also hit above .300 with a .304, with 24 hits and seven extra-base hits including a home run and 15 RBI.
Sporrer, as a pinch runner, was a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts, while Nielsen went 5-for-6 in swipes. Defensively, junior Hannah Thygesen threw out seven opposing baserunners.
Both pitchers are back – sophomore Kali Irlmeier (9-9, 4.13 ERA) and freshman Alexis Obermeier (2-0, two saves, 1.45 ERA). Irlmeier got the nod and picked up the win Monday night over AHSTW, giving up one earned run in a 5-3 victory over the Lady Vikes.
EXIRA-EHK
Baseball:
- The Spartans had a rough season a year ago, going just 3-12. However, the squad from Elk Horn appears they might be righting the ship this summer, already getting two-thirds of the way toward matching their total wins a year ago with a dominating sweep of Whiting earlier this week.
Three seniors will help lead the way for the Spartans: Tyler Petersen, Hunter Andersen and Wyatt Fahn.
Petersen provides strong leadership for the team, returning a .465 batting average, 20 hits (of which six went for extra bases) and 11 RBIs. However, the Spartans will be looking to improve on offensive production, as they hit .193 as a team. Junior Tyler Kingery was the only one to have a batting average of .250. The good news is the team did draw 59 walks, almost four per game.
Defense was another area of concern for the Spartans, with an average of four per contest. Catcher Dane Paulsen threw out six opposing baserunners.
Tyler Petersen picked up a 2-4 record with a nice 4.34 ERA, striking out 36 batters in 30.2 innings of work and walking 20.
Softball:
- Fifteen straight victories opened the season for the Spartan softball team last year.
The lone loss turned out to be the one that mattered: a 10-0 decision at the hands of Newell-Fonda in last year’s Iowa Class 1A regional final. It was the only chink in the armor for a Spartan team that rolled to a Rolling Valley Conference championship and a top-5 ranking at one point.
The offense was potent and the pitching was strong, and it appears that’ll be the case again this summer.
Of the 33 returning players that hit .300 or better last year, four are Spartans: sophomore Shay Burmeister (.466), Alissa Partridge (.411), Mollie Rasmussen (.388) and Quinn Grubbs (.356). Tatum Grubbs, who was expected to be the lone senior, will not be playing due to her torn ACL, but last year hit .325. Between the four strongest bats come 85 hits, 60 runs and 45 RBI.
Base running was a strong suit, with the Spartans being thrown out just once in 75 attempts. Burmeister had 23 swpies during the season, followed by Partridge’s 11.
The Spartans committed just 30 errors in 16 games, an average of less than two per game.
Macy Emgarten returns to the mound, pitching all but two of the Spartans’ 102 innings. She was very strong and efficient: 1.82 ERA, giving up just 52 hits while striking out 146 by throwing just 259 pitches all season.