Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop in Audubon on Wednesday to meet with community and business leaders as part of her 99 county tour.
Late last week the Iowa Board of Medicine announced charges and a settlement agreement levied against Dr. Christopher Stubbs, MD, a physician practicing with Audubon County Memorial Hospitals and Clinics. The Board has alleged that Dr. Stubbs engaged in unethical or unprofessional behavior r…
In April of 1977, Audubon High School senior Marty Hupp was faced with the decision of what to do with her future. At the time, she was employed at the National Guard Armory in Audubon assisting with pay and personnel issues for 10 hours a week. Feeling that college wasn’t the best option fo…
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ethanol plants in Iowa have produced a record amount of the gasoline additive this year, narrowly topping last year's record.
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Marine says she's been given an apology but no explanation for an errant warrant that led to her arrest in a Des Moines suburb.
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa prosecutor's office has partnered with a local school district to address truancy.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on the bitter cold sweeping much of the country (all times local):
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two more children have died as a result of the Dec. 21 fire at a Davenport mobile home park.
Exira/EHK wrestling closed the first half of the season with a tournament Saturday in Carroll then a quadrangular on Tuesday in West Harrison.
Audubon wrestling completed a busy end to the 2017 portion of the schedule earlier this week with a quadrangular in Carroll following the annual Western Iowa Conference duals held this year in Neola.
Boys Basketball DEC. 19: Wheelers 52, Underwood 48
Dec. 15: Wheelers 59, Tri-Center 54
Potent offense in the first half then suffocating defense in the third quarter made up Exira/EHK's recipe for success on Tuesday in an 82-40 win at Paton-Churdan.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Texas A&M senior safety Armani Watts suffered an upper rib injury earlier in the season, leaving him questionable for the Aggies’ Belk Bowl appearance Friday, interim head coach Jeff Banks said.
Sevilla is hiring Vincenzo Montella as coach, a month after the Italian was fired by AC Milan.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Open runner-up Kevin Anderson extended his dominance over Pablo Carreno Busta with a straight-sets win over the Spaniard on Thursday in the United A…
CINCINNATI (6-9) at BALTIMORE (9-6)
ARIZONA (7-8) at SEATTLE (9-6)
It was standing room only as members of Audubon County Economic Development hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Waspy’s Audubon on Wednesday morning.
It was just over a year ago that the Children’s Nest, Audubon County’s first childcare center opened in an unused wing of the Friendship Home, a long-term care facility in Audubon.
A major hurdle in the planning stages of Waspy’s Truck Stop south of Audubon has been cleared, as the FAA has made a determination regarding the property. Progress on the proposed business, which would feature a full service truck stop, convenience store, 24 hour cafe, coffee bar, 40-room ho…
A ribbon cutting was held on Oct. 18 at the new AMVC Warehouse, located on the AMVC Veterinary Services campus at the north end of Audubon. The building, which will be a biosecure site, will serve as a distribution point for the many products and supplies needed by customers of AMVC Veterina…
The Exira Community Club hosted a series of ribbon cuttings on Thursday, Oct. 6 to celebrate three new businesses in the community. They started at Holistic Healing Massage, located inside Salon 207. Kim Wood is the Licensed Massage Therapist who operates the business. After that, the Commun…
National Entertainment
Weather observers atop the Northeast's highest peak say the temperature has hit a record negative 34 degrees. Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of negative 31 degrees was set in 1933. (Dec. 28)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha city accounting manager is running for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
Hey folks. Let’s end 2017 by ignoring our woes on Earth and contemplating the cosmos.
A cat that wasn’t expected to live more than a few months is getting a second chance at life after community members have chipped in to make a feline wheelchair.
One man's joke has become his mission: to give each word a rhyming definition.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Poachers in Mexico have long smuggled the swim bladders of the totoaba, an endangered fish prized in China.
LONDON (AP) — London plans to beef up its police presence and closed down some roads for New Year's Eve after a year marked by repeated extremist attacks.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a powerful explosion has occurred near a police station in a town in southern Turkey.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul on Thursday, which killed more than 40 people and wounded scores more, was the latest in a series of assaults by a powerful local affiliate of the extremist group.