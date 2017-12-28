Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop in Audubon on Wednesday to meet with community and business leaders as part of her 99 county tour.

Stubbs responds to Medical Board charges

Late last week the Iowa Board of Medicine announced charges and a settlement agreement levied against Dr. Christopher Stubbs, MD, a physician practicing with Audubon County Memorial Hospitals and Clinics. The Board has alleged that Dr. Stubbs engaged in unethical or unprofessional behavior r…

Veteran Salute: Hupp retires after 40 years of service

In April of 1977, Audubon High School senior Marty Hupp was faced with the decision of what to do with her future. At the time, she was employed at the National Guard Armory in Audubon assisting with pay and personnel issues for 10 hours a week. Feeling that college wasn’t the best option fo…

Hoops Recap

Boys Basketball DEC. 19: Wheelers 52, Underwood 48

Watts questionable for Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Texas A&M senior safety Armani Watts suffered an upper rib injury earlier in the season, leaving him questionable for the Aggies’ Belk Bowl appearance Friday, interim head coach Jeff Banks said.

Waspy's Audubon celebrates groundbreaking
It was standing room only as members of Audubon County Economic Development hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Waspy’s Audubon on Wednesday morning.

Unique business relationship benefits all
It was just over a year ago that the Children’s Nest, Audubon County’s first childcare center opened in an unused wing of the Friendship Home, a long-term care facility in Audubon.

FAA makes final determination-Waspy's given the green light
A major hurdle in the planning stages of Waspy’s Truck Stop south of Audubon has been cleared, as the FAA has made a determination regarding the property. Progress on the proposed business, which would feature a full service truck stop, convenience store, 24 hour cafe, coffee bar, 40-room ho…

Ribbon cutting at AMVC warehouse
A ribbon cutting was held on Oct. 18 at the new AMVC Warehouse, located on the AMVC Veterinary Services campus at the north end of Audubon. The building, which will be a biosecure site, will serve as a distribution point for the many products and supplies needed by customers of AMVC Veterina…

Exira honors three new businesses
The Exira Community Club hosted a series of ribbon cuttings on Thursday, Oct. 6 to celebrate three new businesses in the community. They started at Holistic Healing Massage, located inside Salon 207. Kim Wood is the Licensed Massage Therapist who operates the business. After that, the Commun…

Realizing the impact of integration

IHAP®’s goal is to assess the progress of the whole person health journey for each participant. The program accomplishes this by establishing realistic goals and looking at the impact on and improvements to the participant. IHAP also seeks to measure and quantify these improvements, and continually look at the sustainability the changes the participant is making. This process documents the in-depth communication among the IHAP® team, the participants and their health care providers ... this testimonial was provided by a current IHAP participant.

Boiling Water Turns to Snow in Record N.H. Cold

Weather observers atop the Northeast's highest peak say the temperature has hit a record negative 34 degrees. Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of negative 31 degrees was set in 1933. (Dec. 28)

A look at Islamic State attacks in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul on Thursday, which killed more than 40 people and wounded scores more, was the latest in a series of assaults by a powerful local affiliate of the extremist group.