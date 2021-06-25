AUDUBON – AMVC is pleased to present scholarships to 12 graduated seniors from seven high schools throughout western Iowa. This year, AMVC awarded $6,550 in scholarships, with two students earning the maximum amount of a $1,000 scholarship.
The 2021 AMVC scholarship recipients included:
• Teddy DuVall, Kaitlyn Nielsen, Johanna Sauers, Aryn Vance, and Madison Vorm, Audubon High School
• Devon Jackson and Carter Schlichte, AC/GC High School
• Hunter Andersen, Exira-EHK High School
• Noah Vandevanter, Atlantic High School
• Kelly Rosa Romero, Harlan Community High School
• Luke Cosgrove, Pocahontas High School
• Dakota Winslow, Creston High School
This year’s scholarship recipients plan to pursue degrees in various majors, including marketing, accounting, welding, agricultural business, criminal justice, and animal science, at two-year and four-year universities.
“We understand the commitment students make when they choose to continue their education,” says Tammy Sauers, AMVC human resources generalist and scholarship coordinator. “We’re happy to support these students as they pursue their future career goals.”
AMVC awards scholarships to graduating student employees who have worked for at least six months and are employed at the time of their graduation. Students may receive up to $1,000 to be used for tuition, books, or living expenses. Scholarship amounts are determined based on a student’s number of hours worked and length of employment with the company.
AMVC and our local farm shareholders are proud to offer the next generation opportunities to explore careers in the agricultural industry while they’re in high school. As a leader in veterinary medicine and swine production, we believe investing in future agricultural leaders and advocates plays a vital role in the industry’s success.