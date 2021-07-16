Manning Regional Healthcare Center is excited to announce the expansion of orthopedic services in their specialty clinic. Total and partial knee replacements will now be offered at MRHC every other Thursday.
“We are continuously evolving to meet the growing and changing needs of our patients,” said MRHC CEO Linn Block, RN, BSN, MHA. “We understand how convenient and important it is to have surgeries and procedures done close to home, so we are excited to welcome Dr. Barry Bohlen of Miller Orthopedics to our wonderful list of specialty providers.”
Dr. Bohlen, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in total joint replacement with over 19 years of experience of helping people regain a better quality of life. His other specialties include arthroscopy of the knee, sports injuries, fractures, and trauma injuries.
Dr. Bohlen received his Bachelor of Science degree from Hastings College, his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed his residency, M.D. in orthopedic surgery from the Medical College of Virginia.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bohlen at Manning Regional, call (712) 655-8112.