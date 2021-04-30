St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon and Holy Trinity Catholic Church celebrated first communion on Sunday, April 25th. Pictured (left to right) front row: Father Anthony Adibe, Kara Klocke, Ella Stanerson, McKenna Wilder, Jocelyn Sorensen and Lisa Sorensen-teacher. Back row: Gavin Carter, Jude Meyer, Cooper Meaike, Graysen Yager, Wyatt Henkle and Riann Hansen-teacher.

