Nov. 3, 1957 – Jan. 1, 2021
Graveside Funeral Service for Rick Hart were held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Merrill’s Grove Cemetery, near Kirkman. Rev. Tim Hawkinson, Pastor of Renew Covenant Church of Carroll officiated. Military Honors were by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3517; American Legion Post #22 and the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Rick Hart, 63, of McKinney, Texas, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, from COVID-19, during a valiant 5-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joan DeLong Hart, his daughter Julia Claire Hart, his sisters Brenda Hart Schultes and husband Donny, Jill Hart Pudenz and husband Curt, his brother, Tim Hart and wife Lori; his five DeLong brothers-in-law: Douglas, Gregory, Bruce, David, Christopher, and their families, several Iowa cousins, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brother Jason Hart.
Rick was born on Nov. 3, 1957 to Marvin and Donella Hart in Audubon. He grew up in Irwin, Audubon and Manning, where he attended Manning High School, and then Des Moines, where he attended Des Moines Technology High School, before he joined the United States Navy. He was educated by the Navy at the Great Lakes Electronics School. He proudly served his country for eight years as an Electronics Specialist aboard destroyers and went on two Westpac cruises. His last ship assignment was the destroyer USS Ingersoll.
After an honorable discharge from the US Navy, Rick installed and repaired office machines for Minolta in San Diego, Calif., for six years. He met his wife Joan in San Diego. They married on Nov. 5, 1988. He was transferred to the Dallas Minolta office in 1992. Rick joined Fusion Technologies in 1996, which was renamed Axcelis Technologies, in the semiconductor industry in Dallas. He was an innovative and highly regarded employee of Axcelis Technologies for 25 years.
A very talented musician, Rick enjoyed playing guitar and keyboards. He performed in several country music bands in the Dallas area in the 1990’s and 2000’s.
Rick was a Christian, and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney, Texas. A brilliant engineer, musician, handyman, and lover of animals, he was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He was loved by many and is dearly missed.
Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, or to the charity of your choice. Local arrangements entrusted to Ohde Funeral Home, Manning.