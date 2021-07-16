Crews from the Audubon County Roads Department are doing road work in the city of Audubon this week. According to the Audubon County Secondary Roads Facebook page:“Crews will be patching Seventh Avenue in the city of Audubon starting Wednesday July 14. Depending on weather, it should only take a day or so. The patching is to prep the road for seal coating later this month. Expect delays or redirecting of traffic. If you do not live in this area please avoid the project.”
