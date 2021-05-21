Alvin Grabill of Audubon, finished in second place in a 35 mile endurance race in the American Endurance Ride Conference at Kanopolis Canyons State Park near Marquette, Kan., on May 8.
The challenging trials consisted of rocky, steep hills and declines; river crossings and beautiful scenery.
Ride time was five hours and 23 minutes on his grey Arabian, War Angel.
Grabill is 82-years-old and by far the oldest rider in the event.
He commented: “It was a very challenging ride for my horse and me.”
