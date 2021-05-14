April 7, 1939
– May 6, 2021
Funeral services for Jane Ellen Jorgensen, 82, will be conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The family will greet friends on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The casket bearers will be Jon Jorgensen, Aaron Jorgensen, Jarret Jorgensen, Richard Alt, Eugene Alt, and Tony Alt. Honorary casket bearers will be Julia Jorgensen, John “Jack” Alt, Neoma Thomas, Melissa Alt, Ngaire West, and Marjorie Rudolph.
Jane Ellen Jorgensen, the daughter of William C. and Rose (Axelsen) Alt, was born April 7, 1939, at her parents’ home in rural Fiscus in Audubon County, and died May 6, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 82 years and 29 days.
Jane attended rural schools in Audubon County and graduated from the Audubon Community Schools with the High School Class of 1957. After graduation she moved to Kenilworth, Illinois where she was a nanny for a few years before returning back home. She then worked as a secretary for Omaha Standard Truck Equipment in Council Bluffs.
On May 8, 1969, she was united in marriage to Hans Peter Jorgensen, Jr. at Epworth Methodist Church in Council Bluffs. She was blessed with two sons, Jon Neil and Aaron Reid. She was employed at the Iowa State University Extension Office in Audubon as an Office Assistant until she retired. Hans died May 23, 2004. She continued to enjoy her home in Audubon until she recently moved to the Friendship Home in December of 2020.
Jane was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. She enjoyed bird watching and feeding the birds. She was an avid sports fan and you could often find her cheering on her favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. In her spare time, Jane enjoyed tending to her large flower gardens and enjoyed planting milkweed for the monarch butterflies.
Preceding her in death was her husband Hans Peter Jorgensen, Jr.; her parents; her brothers and sisters: Robert C. Alt, Marie and husband Belmont Byriel, Raymond and wife Pearl Alt, and Ruth and husband Leonard Kness; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Shirley Alt, Lloyd Jorgensen, Geneva and husband LaVern Krauel, Yvonne and husband Keith Staples, Sharlene and husband Mike Jensen, Patricia Schurer, Eric John and wife Audrey Jorgensen, Lyle “Louie” Murray, Gordon Wealch, and Nadine Jorgensen.
Survivors include her sons: Jon Jorgensen of Des Moines, and Aaron Jorgensen of Ross, and their brother and sister, Jeff and wife Mary Jorgensen of Council Bluffs, and Pamela and husband Kenneth Wittrock of Carroll; her grandchildren, Jarret Jorgensen of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Julia Jorgensen and her significant other Dylan Pieper both of Madison, Wisc.; her brother and sister, John “Jack” Alt of Kearney, Mo., and Neoma and husband Phil Thomas of Ames; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Shirley Jorgensen of Audubon, Michael Schurer of Lawrence, Kan., Franklin and wife Carol Jorgensen of Audubon, Virginia and husband Norbert Stoberl of Manning, Beatrice Wealch of Audubon, Darvin Jorgensen of Exira, and Marlene and husband Kent Walters of Audubon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
