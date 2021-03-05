St. Anthony Regional Hospital is happy to welcome Pediatrician Thomas McAuliff, D.O., to its medical staff. His service at St. Anthony Clinic began on Feb. 15, and will provide pediatric care for infants, children, and adolescents at the Carroll location.
“Children are a gift, in and of themselves, and it’s so important to me that we continue to serve the families of this area,” said Dr. McAuliff. “The hardest thing in life is having a sick child and I take it to heart when a parent needs help for their child.”
McAuliff comes to St. Anthony from MercyOne Pediatric Emergency Care in Des Moines where he specialized in pediatric emergency care.
He completed his residency at Raymond Blank Memorial Hospital for Children and received his Doctor of Medicine from Oklahoma College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery.
“Being a pediatrician isn’t something that ends at 5pm,” McAuliff said. “You take it to heart, and carry it with you all day, heart and soul.”
McAuliff and his wife, Julie, have seven children from age 16 through their 30’s along with two grandchildren.
His family and faith in God are extremely important to him and notes that compassion and love for others have been his guide through his personal and professional life.
In his spare time, he enjoys the arts and music as well as Oklahoma State University athletics.
“Dr. McAuliff is an exceptional addition to our team and we are so excited to have him here at St. Anthony,” said Ed Smith, St. Anthony President and CEO.
“Raising a healthy child involves a partnership between the child’s parents and his or her pediatrician and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our region.”