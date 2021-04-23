AUDUBON — Mid American Energy Company Presented a $1000 check to the City of Audubon as part of the company’s “Trees Please!” energy efficiency program.
The grant will help fund Audubon’s plan to repopulate the trees in our city parks and community areas.
Audubon is one of 54 Iowa cities and community organizations receiving “Trees Please!” grants. The program helps fund tree planting projects in common areas such as publicly owned properties, schools and community spaces.
MidAmerican selected grant recipients based on each project’s merits, its community benefits, and the applicant’s ability to obtain matching funds.
Trees provide several benefits. They can help improve energy efficiency when part of an energy-efficient landscape design. Trees in winter can serve as natural windbreaks and in the summer they can provide shade to homes and businesses. Planting trees also improves air quality, helps protect and nourish soil and beautifies communities.
For more information about “Trees Please!” program, go to MidAmerican Energy’s “Trees Please!” web page at MidAmericanEnergy.com/iowa-treesplease or call 800-434-4017.