Parents Trip To Elk Horn Leads Former Teacher To New Career

ATLANTIC – Former teacher and California resident Stacey Ashton’s latest dream started after her parents happened to be traveling across the country and found themselves in Elk Horn.
Ashton- who will be opening Elixir Downtown in the Franklin Market — explained that her parents were traveling on Interstate 80 about 20 years when they noticed the sign that said “Danish Windmill.”
Since her father was part Danish, the two decided to take their RV to Elk Horn, and explore the town. They parked their RV, and stayed for a week.
“They fell in love with the area,” Ashton said.
They loved it so much, they decided to purchase an acreage, and while they continue to have a residence in California, they liked the idea of living in Elk Horn, not only for them, but also their daughter as she and her children could visit during the summers when she wasn’t teaching.
“I had a passion for teaching,” she said.” I loved teaching. My drive was to educate. My drive was to serve. I would spend 60 or 70 hours doing lesson plans, creating art to incorporate it into the classroom, I loved it.”
But she also loved visiting Elk Horn, and when she decided to retire, she wanted to make the area her home.
Once she was here, she started working at coffeegirl, in the Franklin Market, and discovered she had another passion, not just to serve coffee, but to serve the community,
“I had a good following, and I loved being there,” she said. “I loved being in the community, growing the customer base, and keeping the customers coming back. I wasn’t just making coffee — I was making friends, making life long customers.”
She enjoyed it so much, she felt she wanted to break out on her own.
“I can do this, and provide more for the community,” she said.
She wanted to have a place that served coffee, smoothies and teas, but she also wanted to offer food for breakfast and lunch. She wants to offer quality bagels and muffins for breakfast, and things like sandwiches and salads for lunch, but that’s not all.
Ashton wants to be open a couple of evenings each week- and offer fun activities for people ages “0 to 110” that range from art and wine classes, jewelry making classes and cookie decorating classes.
She’s not sure when the business will officially open as remodeling of the business space is in progress, but said, to start out, hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.