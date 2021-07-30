Manning Regional Healthcare Center would like to wish Physical Therapist, Charlie Whalen a happy retirement and assure current therapy patients that a consistent team of therapists will continue to provide the same high level of service as always.
The community is invited to attend a retirement reception for Charlie on Tuesday, August 3rd from 9-11am in the MRHC Conference Center.
Manning Regional will continue to offer a wide range of rehabilitative therapy services such as physical, occupational, respiratory, and speech therapy. Physical therapy can help those with back, neck, muscle and joint pain, headaches, carpal tunnel syndrome, stroke, sprains and strains, orthopedic or sports related injuries, weakness or loss of motion, body misalignments and more. Occupational therapy provides services for people of all ages who, because of illness, injury, developmental, or psychological impairment, need specialized assistance to lead independent, productive, and satisfying lives. Respiratory therapy addresses COPD, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bronchitis, sleep apnea and more. Speech therapy can address issues with speaking, reading, listening, writing, thinking, and swallowing.
To schedule a rehabilitative appointment at Manning Regional Healthcare Center, call (712) 655-2072.