April 18, 1944
– June 6, 2021
Marlene Mary Wallace, age 77, of Coon Rapids, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Coon Rapids with Fr. Patrick Behm assisted by Deacon Louis Meiners. Concelebrant was Fr. Jim Tigges. Lector for the Mass was Brent Baumhover. Gift Bearers were Cole Van Meter, Weston Wallace, and Lexie Van Meter. Mass Servers were Macy Tunning, Cal Heydon, and Ty Heydon. Music for the Mass was by Paige Huntley as organist and the Annunciation Choir. Casket bearers were Marlene’s six children. Honorary casket bearers were Marlene’s grandchildren. Burial was in Union Township Cemetery near Coon Rapids.
Marlene was born on April 18, 1944 on her family’s farm near Exira, and she was the daughter of John and Loretta (Thielen) Kommes. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Exira High School in 1962. She worked for a lawyer in Audubon and then at Metropolitan Life in Carroll for several years. She was married to David Wallace on Sept. 7, 1968 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira by Msgr. Devine. The couple made their home on a farm west of Churdan. The Wallace’s moved to Coon Rapids in 1982. Marlene was a stay at home Mom until all of her children were in school. She then worked for Coon Rapids Country Club and Frohlichs Grocery Store. Marlene was an active member of Annunciation Parish and served on the Parish Council and the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed walking, gardening, attending sporting events and activities of her children and grandchildren, and most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her husband David of 52 years of Coon Rapids; her children and their families: son Dean Wallace (Ann) of Carroll, daughter Denise Schultes (Richard) of Dedham, daughter Debra Irlmeier (Buck) of Audubon, daughter Diane Baumhover (Brent) of Carroll, son Dennis Wallace (Stacey) of Evanston, Wyo., and Deanna Van Meter (Matt) of Guthrie Center; fifteen grandchildren: Erin, Hailey, Taylor, and Dylan Wallace, Jesse and Chance Schultes, Kali Irlmeier, Blake and Karly Baumhover, Brayden and Weston Wallace, Kane Eastman, and Paige, Cole, and Lexie Van Meter; two brothers Lavern Kommes of Exira and Denny Kommes (Michaela Hayden) of Exira; her sister Marilyn Paulsen (Larry) of Audubon; a brother-in-law Don Wallace of Churdan; a sister-in-law Joleen Wallace of Carroll; and several nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents John and Loretta Kommes and her in-laws Bernard and Claire Wallace.