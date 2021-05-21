Nov. 28, 1937 — Dec. 14, 2020
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Danny Lee Jensen, 83, will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon with Pastor Dan Beattie officiating. Inurnment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The family will greet friends on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Shirley and Dan’s children wish to sincerely thank all the family and many dear friends for their prayers and expressions of sympathy and concern during this difficult time.
Danny Lee Jensen passed away Monday December 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, due to complications from COVID-19; he was 83 years old.
Dan was born Nov. 28, 1937. He grew up on a rural farm near Fiscus, the middle child of second generation Danish immigrants, Elmer and Vera Jensen.
As a child he milked cows with his father, fished in the creeks with his brother, and patiently drove a little pony cart for his sister. He attended a one-room country school, Douglas #3, where he excelled at softball.
The family were members of Merrill’s Grove Baptist Church where Dan shared his beautiful voice with the choir. On Saturdays he and his brother Jerry would sneak into the local movie theater to watch their favorite matinee cowboys, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, on the silver screen. Later in life a dream came true when he met and was photographed with Roy Rogers.
Dan graduated from Audubon High School in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Joan Jensen, in 1959. He proudly served in the Iowa National Guard and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant, with the distinction of sharpshooter. He became a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, and taught Sunday School there for many years.
Dan loved his horses and all animals, and found solace working in the barn and walking the fields and woods around his home. His grandchildren were always curious why Grandpa was not to be found when Santa made his annual visit to the Christmas gathering. Most of all, Dan loved sharing stories of his childhood with anyone who would listen. And we always wanted to listen.
Dan was a furniture salesman at the Audubon Furniture Mart for 63 years. He enjoyed his customers and teasing his co-workers, who were also some of his best friends. He will be remembered as a hard-working and gentle man who loved and valued his family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Shirley Jensen; his children, daughter Deb McKnight and her husband Rich; two sons, Jay Jensen and Rod Jensen and his wife Mary Kay. Dan was the best father and husband. He was a steadfast, positive, loving influence and role model to his children who will admire him forever.
Dan’s siblings are his “little” sister Joan Davis and her husband Jerry of Camdenton Mo.; and his older brother Jerry Jensen and his wife Treva of Audubon.
Dan leaves six grandchildren; Angela Jensen-Blackford of Omaha Neb., Erik Jensen of Berkeley, Calif., Christina Jensen of Minneapolis Minn., Lindsey Stock of Urbandale, Amy Guenther of Cedar Falls, and Drew Groteluschen of Huxley; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom love him and will miss him always.