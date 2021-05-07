AUDUBON - The Audubon Firehouse Flames and ISU Extension and Outreach sponsored the annual babysitter’s course on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Memorial Building. Seventeen students from 5th and 6th grade attended this year’s training.
Some of the topics covered included diaper changing, how to use fire extinguishers, and appropriate toys for different ages of the children. They watched a demonstration on how to do CPR and helping a choking victim and then they tried the technique on test babies.
The students all made a BooBoo bunny in case of minor accidents that may occur on the job. The training class started at 8 a.m. and was concluded at Noon.
All students passed a test that was given at the end of the day and are eager to start their babysitting career.