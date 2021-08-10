Audubon celebrated it’s long history in the beef industry again over the weekend with an “old fashioned picnic” at the Albert the Bull Park; festivities in the city park on Saturday, figure 8 races and fireworks. While the weather was rainy during the parade, parade participants and those waiting along the route pulled out their umbrellas and plastic rain coats to stay dry as best they could, and kids were still scrambling to get candy.
Audubon, IA
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values near 105 or higher expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa, mainly south of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
