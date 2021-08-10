Audubon celebrated it’s long history in the beef industry again over the weekend with an “old fashioned picnic” at the Albert the Bull Park; festivities in the city park on Saturday, figure 8 races and fireworks. While the weather was rainy during the parade, parade participants and those waiting along the route pulled out their umbrellas and plastic rain coats to stay dry as best they could, and kids were still scrambling to get candy.

