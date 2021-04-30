Catholic Confirmands

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira observed Confirmation on Feb. 12. Pictured (left to right): Bishop William Joensen, Brody Beane, Kacie Anthofer, Cole Brabham, Father David Nkrumah

