First Insurance Group of Audubon along with Grinnell Mutual of Grinnell, has named Joel Klocke of Dedham as one of 80 recipients of a 2021 Road to Success scholarship.
“We’re happy to recognize Joel’s academic accomplishments and safe driving record with a Road to Success Scholarship, and we wish Joel the very best in future endeavors,” said Tim Andersen of First Insurance group in Audubon.
Klocke was selected from thousands of Grinnell Mutual policyholders based on excellence in the classroom and a safe driving record. Joel is a graduate of Audubon High School in Audubon.
First Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency serving Audubon and the surrounding area. The agency provides several lines of personal and business insurance products and represents Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company.