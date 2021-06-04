Westly Borkowski and Evan Larsen, both of Audubon, have graduated from the General Motors Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP) at DMACC in Ankeny.
Borkowski was sponsored by Macke Motors of Lake City. Larsen was sponsored by Karl Chevrolet of Ankeny. DMACC has established a partnership with General Motors to provide both entry-level training and advanced technology training for GM dealership technicians. Altogether, 429 students have graduated from the 35 ASEP classes at DMACC.
In this program, students spend half of their time at the community college learning the latest automotive technology on current production GM vehicles and half of their time applying what they’ve learned at their sponsoring GM dealership, said Jerry Burns, DMACC Automotive Technology/ASEP Program Chair.
At the end of the five-semester program, a student earns an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology.
