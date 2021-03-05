March 11, 1938
– Feb 21, 2021
Alvin Boyd Albertsen passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital at the age of 82 years, 11 months and 10 days.
He was born on March 11, 1938 on his parents’ farm in Douglas Township, Audubon County to Chris and Christine (Sonksen) Albertsen.
He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, near the family farm. He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from the Audubon High School in 1956. He was on the wrestling and track teams.
After high school he enlisted in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged after three years of service. He specialized in ordinary electronics and computer repair while in the Army. He also received Sharpshooter and Marksman badges.
He married Carolyn Eddy on June 12,1960 at the United Methodist Church in Audubon. They became members of St. John’s Lutheran Church also in Audubon. They had four children: David, Debbie, John, and Katie.
They owned Albertsen Construction and farmed together. They belonged to a card club for many years and traveled to many Square Dances with their friends. Alvin also enjoyed raising cattle and growing a large garden.
Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Helen Hansen, his brothers-in-law Gene Hansen and Richard Wetzel, and his nephew Roger Wetzel.
He is survived by his children, David and Jacquie Albertsen, Debbie and Brad Wahlert, John Albertsen and Patrick Flaherty, Katie and Darin Bald; grandchildren Jess (Brent) Elliott, Meaghan (Mike) Irlbeck, Hannah Wahlert, Brittnee (Jason) Bendell, Matthew Albertsen, and Tyler Bald; four great-grandchildren; sister Alma Wetzel and brother LeRoy and sister-in-law Sharlene Albertsen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He will be cremated with future burial plans at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.
Memorials may be sent to St John’s Lutheran Church or the Audubon Fire Department.