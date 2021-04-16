June 9, 1947 — April 11, 2021
Funeral Services for David Ray Duvall, 73, were conducted by Reverend David Kroeker on Friday morning April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The honorary casket bearers were Verlon Stone, Roger Stone, Derrick Wolfe, Zach Griswold, Victor Martinez, Wayne Duvall, Dean Duvall and Roger “Butch” Williams. The casket bearers were Jerry Clutts, Gary Stone, Lyle Stone, Ryan Berkland, Jim Dent, and Dale Stone.
David Ray Duvall was born June 8, 1947, in Des Moines. When he was fifteen months old he was adopted by Darrell and Betty Jean (Dawson) Duvall from the Annie Whittenmeier Home in Davenport. David died April 11, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 73 years, 10 months, and 3 days
They lived in Viola, and David was baptized with his entire family at the Westover Baptist Church in Des Moines. The family moved to Des Moines, for a few years and David attended Moore Elementary School. They returned to Audubon and David completed his Elementary School and attended the Audubon High School. He then studied at a Vocational School in Des Moines. David was employed in the maintenance department at the Iowa Methodist Hospital for several years.
On July 28, 1973, he was united in marriage to Sue Ann Henriksen at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Waterloo. In 1977 they moved to Audubon and David joined his parents in their construction business named D & B Construction. David worked with his parents until he was forced to retire due to his health. In the early 2000’s both Sue and David became residents of the Friendship Home in Audubon.
David was a member of the Ross Calvary United Methodist Church in Ross. In his younger years he delivered newspapers and was a Boy Scout. He was a Safety Guard in Des Moines and was a member of the Audubon Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees. David called BINGO for many years at the Friendship Home. He enjoyed working on his computer playing solitaire and making greeting cards for everyone for any type of occasion. David liked to work with leather and watch TV. He enjoyed playing cards, checkers, and chess. He was an avid reader but most of all he loved being involved in the many family functions.
Preceding him in death were his parents Darrell and Betty Duvall; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Emil and Elva Henriksen; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; infant Joyce Henriksen, Merle Dean Henriksen, Dale and wife Alice Henriksen, Donald Henriksen, Dick Henriksen, and Bill May.
Survivors include his wife Sue Ann Duvall; his sister Nancy Petersen, both of Audubon; his sisters-in-law Linda May of Iowa and Carolyn Henriksen of Minnesota; nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a great-great niece; other relatives and many friends.