Dec. 17, 1935 – June 29, 2021
Funeral services for Darrell G. Keast, 85, will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Elliott, with Pastor Terry McClain officiating. Burial will be at the Elliott Cemetery.
Darrell G. Keast, passed away on June 29th, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Surprise, Ariz., after a short illness. Darrell, the youngest of three children, was born on Dec. 17, 1935, on a farm south of Macedonia, to Marion and Helen (Creamer) Keast. Darrell graduated from Elliott High School in 1953, where he dated the love of his life, Anna Mae (Norris). During his early years, he helped on his parents’ farm. From there, he was united in marriage to Anna Mae on Sept. 16, 1956 in Grant. After marriage, Darrell became a radio operator with the State of Iowa and drove a stock truck for Leroy Baker Trucking. In 1966 he enrolled in the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Des Moines and became a State Trooper. He then moved to Audubon, in 1966 where he raised his family. He served with Post 4 in Denison, until retiring in 1992. During retirement he worked for a local farm supply store and the Audubon County Recycling Center. In 1996, he and Anna Mae made Arizona their home for over 25 years.
Darrell was a “jack of all trades” where he could build and fix just about anything. He was fond of golf and taught his children the love of the game. He enjoyed reminiscing about the patrol years over a good cup of hot coffee. Darrell was honest, patient, caring, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Anna Mae; his parents, Marion and Helen Keast; son, Craig Keast; brother, Robert Keast; sister Betty Phelps; brother-in-laws, Samuel Phelps and Gene Ginther; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lyle and Maxine Norris.
He is survived by two daughters, Laurie (Dean) Jorgensen of Surprise, Ariz., and Jodi (David) Recker of Lancaster, Wisc.; daughter-in-law, Kristi Keast of Mt. Vernon; his grandchildren, Andria and Joshua Redman and their children, Daley, Rylan and Brogan of Thornton Colo., Jenny and Brian Meredith and their children, Caleb and Parker of Draper, Utah, Aaron Keast of Cedar Rapids, Eliza and David Easker and their children, Noah, Isabella, Titus and Elijah of Altoona, Wisc., Gabriel Keast and his children, Kaleb and Sabrina of Mt. Vernon, Jordan and Kristin Recker of Rochester, Minn., and Joseph Recker of Dubuque; sister-in-laws Janet Ginther of Thornton, Colo., and Rose Keast of Red Oak, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Lena Norris of Sheffield; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.