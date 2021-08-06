KARL Chevrolet Automotive Training Center at DMACC open house and ribbon cutting ceremony

With the cutting of a racing-themed black-and-white checkered ribbon, the Karl Chevrolet Automotive Training Center at DMACC was officially opened.
The new facility, located on the DMACC Ankeny Campus was named after Carl and Penny Moyer for their $1 million dollar donation to the Center.
“The DMACC Automotive program has been good for not only us, but for all dealers in Iowa,” Carl Moyer said. “With the industry growth today it is great to have such an amazing facility and program in our area to help us and be part of our future. Penny and I are thankful that we are able leave a legacy to such a great college that will serve our state and youth for years to come!”
The Moyer gift spearheaded the renovation and expansion of the more than 60,000 square-foot facility, adding 22 more vehicle work bays, new classrooms, a student lounge, a conference center and featuring a state-of-the-art showroom. In addition, nine classrooms in the existing facility were renovated.
“This is part of our ongoing mission to be among the national leaders in education and training, enabling DMACC to offer countless opportunities for our students to find employment in the evolving, high-tech world of automotive technology,” said DMACC President Rob Denson. “Our students receive an outstanding experience here, and our students are work-ready when they graduate.”
Denson said DMACC has established local and national industry partnerships, including those with General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Mercedes, Honda, Subaru and Toyota and, most recently, the Ganassi Racing Team.
DMACC Automotive Technology Program Chair Jerry Burns said this renovation and expansion is exciting for the entire automotive industry.
“This space has the look and feel of an automotive dealership and repair facility giving students a great learning experience and preparing them for employment in the automotive repair field,” Burns said.