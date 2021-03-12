DMACC Carroll Campus Provost Dr. Joel Lundstrom (center) of Carroll receives a Tapestry Award presented by DMACC Diversity Commission Vice Co-Chair Bethany Sweeney (left) and Co-Chair Ronn Newby. The Tapestry Award is presented by the DMACC Diversity Commission to recognize individuals whose character embodies a welcoming spirit, contributes to the culture of valuing diversity and promoting awareness at DMACC, and engages in activities and events in the community.
Lundstrom was recognized for his positive interactions with the student body; providing staff development regarding (DEI) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and energizing his staff through professional development opportunities such as a “We Include” year-long DEI speaker series and a 21 Day United Way Equity Challenge.