Sept. 25, 1939 — April 4, 2021
Funeral services for Russell Emmert Blohm, 81, will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest of Hope Church in Audubon with Pastor Curtis Wolfe officiating. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The family will greet friends on Friday, April 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Casket bearers will be Joe Zaiger, Bill Anderson, Russell Ladehoff, David Ladehoff, Robert Ladehoff, and Paul Knight. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is charge of his arrangements.
Russell Emmert Blohm, the son of Emmert Henry and Eliza Jane (Buckner) Blohm, was born Sept. 25, 1939, and died April 4, 2021, at the Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan at the age of 81 years, 6 months, and 9 days.
Russell was baptized as an adult in Des Moines. He attended rural schools Hamlin #1 then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1959. Russell then helped on the family farm and helped other area farmers.
On April 14, 1979, he was united in marriage to Anita Berns at her mother’s home in Cedar Rapids. They were blessed with two children, Angela and Russell II. Russell was employed as a custodian at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for many years, until he was forced to retire due to his failing health in 1990. Anita died Dec. 17, 1988.
Russell loved to play cards and board games with his son and nephews and later his grandchildren. He loved watching football and any western movies. He also enjoyed arguing just for the fun of it.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Anita Blohm; his parents; his sister, Kathryn Ladehoff; his mother-in-law, Norma Berns; his brother-in-law, Lyle Berns; and his sister-in-law, Terri and husband Chuck Vance.
Survivors include his children, Angela Barclay of Audubon, and Russell Blohm II of Chariton; his grandchildren, Amber Barclay and Jacob Barclay both of Audubon; his brother, David and wife Debbie Blohm of Audubon; his father-in-law, William Berns of Cedar Rapids; his sister-in-law, Barb and husband Doug VanHoeck of Cedar Rapids; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.