Several committee members were on hand to help Joan Bauer’s Team Fighting Mad at a Relay For Life fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 5 at Audubon’s Music in the Park.
In an effort to raise funds for the upcoming Audubon County Relay For Life, Joan and her team served a tasty meal to lots of hungry folks, raising more than $600 for the cause.
The 2021 Audubon County Relay For Life event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the John James Audubon City Park.
Although the event continues to evolve, it will look much like it did last year with a drive-thru meal being served by Two Palms Grilling, Yard Signs honoring or remembering those who have been on a cancer journey, and music provided by Jo Beane & the Girls Next Door.
Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the afternoon with us. Mark your calendars & watch for more details!!