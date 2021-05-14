The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Emergency Broadband Program has announced a May 12 start date to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.
DMACC students may benefit from this program.
“It’s very clear that reliable and affordable access to the internet became essential for our students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DMACC Financial Aid Director Ean Freels said. “We are grateful that this opportunity is available during a time when families and households need this help the most.”
The program will allow eligible households, which include those with a Pell Grant recipient or that have experienced a significant income loss since February 2020, to receive substantially subsidized broadband service.
If your household is eligible, you can receive:
- Up to a $50/month discount on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals
- Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands
- A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)
According to the FCC program, only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household.
Freels said the FCC is urging students to familiarize themselves with the registration process so that, come May 12, they’ll be able to enroll and work through the FCC verification process as soon as the program is live.
Freels said if a student is utilizing their Pell eligibility in order to qualify for the benefit, Pell Grant eligibility is found on a student’s Award Offer sent to them by the DMACC Financial Aid Office. The Award Offer is sent to their personal and DMACC e-mail addresses. To apply, go tohttps://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
The program will end when the fund runs out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency, whichever is sooner.