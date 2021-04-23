St. Anthony Regional Hospital announced today its partnership with Siouxland Urology Associates P.C., a Siouxland based, board-certified group of urology specialists. The partnership will allow for comprehensive urology service at St. Anthony. Adam Althaus, M.D., will be located in the St. Anthony Clinic in Carroll and will be seeing patients May 10th.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Althaus to our practice,” said Eric Hammer, St. Anthony Vice President of Regional Operations. “He provides exceptional clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing community-based care. He possess the full spectrum of urology surgery and clinic based medicine. He will be a great addition to our cancer care program.”
Dr. Althaus joined Siouxland Urology in 2018. He grew up in Sioux City and attended the University of Iowa, where he earned his undergraduate degree in science. Dr. Althaus completed his medical degree at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He finished his internship and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA. Dr. Althaus recently finished his fellowship program at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, UK.
Dr. Althaus has training in general urology, robotic surgery, female incontinence and prolapse surgery, voiding dysfunction, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasic (BPH) surgery, men’s health, advanced kidney stone disease and pediatric urology. He has a special area of interest in genitourinary (GU) malignancies, including kidney, bladder, and prostate cancer.
My goal is to manage patients urologic issues with as little disruption to their normal lives as possible,” said Dr. Althaus. “Shared decision is important to help patients make the best decisions based on their individual conditions and goals. I believe that collaboration between providers on our patients’ healthcare is key to providing the best care.”
Dr. Althaus is now accepting patients and will be located in the St. Anthony Specialty Clinic. Please contact 712-792-2222 to schedule an appointment or for additional information.