AUDUBON - Audubon County residents and Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics patients can sign up for the ACMH COVID-19 Vaccination Waiting List by visiting this link https://bit.ly/3culXTd , or by calling the hospital at 712-563-4611.
“You may sign up at any time and we will notify you as soon as you become eligible. Currently, we are only authorized to vaccinate individuals who are at least 65 years of age or those that are under 65 with medical conditions that may place them at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” officials said.
Audubon County continues to receive the Moderna vaccine which can only be given to those who are at least 18 years of age.
“ACMH is currently awaiting authorization from the Governor and the Iowa Department of Public Health to begin vaccinating any Iowan who meets the age requirement and wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. We anticipate this decision within the next few weeks,” officials said.