Jan. 21, 1943 – March 3, 2021
Funeral services for Samuel Scott Grabill, 78, were held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon, with Pastor Kathy Kluis officiating. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kesser Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Samuel Scott Grabill, the son of Garland and Doris (Holloway) Grabill, was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Harlan, and died March 3, 2021, surrounded by his family, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 78 years, 1 month, and 12 days.
Sam was baptized and became a member of the First United Methodist Church in Audubon as an adult. He attended rural school Douglas #3 then the Audubon Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1961. Sam worked construction until he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962. During his tour of duty he was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California and was a jet engine mechanic. In 1964, Sam’s father became ill and Sam was honorably discharged to return home and help operate the family farm.
On April 27, 1969, he was united in marriage to Shirley (Eddy) Jensen at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Shirley, her son Brian, and Sam became a family. Later they were blessed with two more sons David and Clint. They moved onto the family farm in September of 1969. They grew row crops and raised livestock for many years, then in 2018, Sam sold all the livestock and has been just growing grain. In the late 1970’s Sam and his brothers opened and operated Grabill Brothers Feed and Seed near Fiscus. Later they moved the business to Audubon where they operated for over 20 years before closing the business in the late 1990’s.
Sam was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Audubon and served as a Trustee and an Usher. He was a member of the T-Bone Association and sponsored a calf for over 30 years and served as Wagon Master for over 20 years. Sam was a member of Post #120, American Legion in Audubon and participated in over 140 Military Graveside Honors in any type of weather for many years. Sam was an active volunteer for the Audubon Community. He served on the Danish Mutual Insurance Association Board, was a member of the Farm Bureau, a board member of the Audubon County FSA, and was a member of the ACED Board. He at the present time was serving as the Douglas Township Clerk and Trustee. In 1986, Sam and Shirley were honored by the Audubon Chamber of Commerce as the Farmer of the Year. Sam in his younger days coached the Fiscus girls softball team, was involved with 4-H for several years, and drove in the Figure 8 races and later enjoyed watching the races. Sam was a member of the Audubon County Pork Producers, Audubon Cattleman’s Association, and the Iowa Corn Growers Association. In 2014, Sam and Shirley took a veterans tour to Washington D.C. Sam spent many hours in the “Bean Shed” rebuilding old vehicles including a 1930 model A Coupe which they drove in many area community parades and was presently restoring a 1955 Chevy pickup. He enjoyed restoring Massey-Harris and Massey-Ferguson tractors. Sam was on a bowling league for many years and was a member of the Fiscus Community Club and helped celebrate the Centennial in 1984. Sam was a strong supporter of the local Blood Drives and donated over 15 gallons of blood over the years. Sam was well respected and was always ready to help anyone in need. But above all Sam loved being with his family and enjoyed the many family gatherings.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Barbara Doyel; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marilyn Grabill, Dean Fulmer, Martin Jorgensen, Virgil Eddy, Lucille Kruger, Marlene Jensen, and Dan Jensen.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Grabill of Audubon; his sons: Brian Jensen of Grimes, David Grabill of Manning, and Clint Grabill of Mitchellville; his brothers and sisters: Keith Grabill of Audubon, Rex and wife Judy Grabill of Audubon; Alvin and wife Peggy Grabill of Kimballton, Helen Jorgensen and Donnie Armentrout of Audubon, Larry and wife Gayle Grabill of Lander, Wyo., and Nancy Fulmer of Cameron, Mo.; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim Doyel of Mason City, Marilyn and husband Richard Petersen of Audubon, Richard Jensen of Audubon, Shirley Jensen of Exira, Robert and wife Pam Jensen of Audubon, Clark and wife Chris Jensen of Ankeny, and Orville and wife Diane Kruger of Marion; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
