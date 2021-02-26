Manning Regional Healthcare Center started providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the public on Monday, Feb 8.
To date MRHC has administered over 200 vaccines and has plans in place to administer additional vaccines as soon as they become available.
“We are administering the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine,” said Jen Morris, PharmD. “This is a two-shot series given 28 days apart.” This vaccine was approved under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in December 2020.
When an individual receives the vaccine, the MRHC team shares information such as who should not receive the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, information for the immunocompromised, common side effects and follow-up procedures if patients do have adverse reactions.
“The national media can often be confusing,” said Shelby Dickson, Family Practice Clinic Director. “Therefore, we believe it is our role to provide education and answer questions directly from the healthcare workers our patients know and trust.”
MRHC staff are contacting patients directly by phone to set-up their vaccinations. If you have called and asked to be placed on the waiting list, you do not need to do anything further.
If you have NOT called and are in the 1B group, please call MRHC at (712) 655-2072 as they are prioritizing that list as they receive more doses.