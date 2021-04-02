The regular meeting of the CD Starlighters 4-H club was held on March 14, 2021 at the Extension Office. President Anna called the meeting to order at 4:22 p.m. Roll call, “What is your favorite subject in school?” was answered by 17 members.
The secretary and treasurer reports were read and approved.
Old business included the presentation of awards. New business included reminders of the YQCA training at the Agri-Hall on March 24 with preregistration required and the May 15 livestock ID deadline.
Our club will be doing some raking at Bub and Patty Deist’s and will be helping with faigrounds clean up on May 2 at 1 p.m. Our club signed up to work the Figure 8 races on June 11.
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 4:52 p.m. After our meeting, our club enjoyed making homemade Ice Cream. Our next meeting will be on April 11.