Sept. 21, 1947 – Aug. 4, 2021
Funeral services for Philip Allan Jensen, 73, were conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie at 11 a.m., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. The casket bearers were Brad Chalfant, Doug Mayo, Randy LaFoy, Jeff Oakley, Randy Nelsen, and Tom Christofferson.
Philip Allan Jensen, the second born of four children of Gordon Harold and Lela Marie (Rattenborg) Jensen, was born Sept. 21, 1947, in Carroll, and died Aug. 4, 2021, at the Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, at the age of 73 years, 10 months, and 13 days
Phil was baptized in 1947 and was a life-long member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, and attended the Audubon Community Schools.
Phil assisted his father on their farm where they grew row crops and raised livestock until the 1980’s. He was especially great with tractors, wagons, hay racks, and other farm machinery. Phil really enjoyed the outdoors, the farm life, and the animals. After he moved into Audubon his connection with the farm was still there and he enjoyed using his mower and tractor to mow other lawns. He, like many, did have a difficult time changing from red to green.
Phil was surrounded by family his entire life with many cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents who all loved him. Phil always had a ready smile for everyone and a comment with a welcome for everyone. He enjoyed coffee time whether at church, gas station, restaurant, or the grocery store. It gave him a chance to see his longtime friends and talk about whatever was going on that day. Phil’s favorite line was “Don’t know about that”.
Phil was living in Audubon when his father retired from farming and later passed away. Phil enjoyed riding his bike and wore out several bikes. Many times he could be seen on the streets around town. He always had a wave for everyone and visited with many people. Phil seemed to be welcomed by various businesses that always had a coffee pot on.
Phil enjoyed coffee hour with his Jensen uncles at Darrell’s on Saturday afternoons where they would talk about the old times and stories when they were kids. Phil was a terrific uncle to his three nephews and his collection of tractors and farm implement toys were attractive to the boys. He was always ready to enjoy family time together for the various holidays that were celebrated together. Phil especially enjoyed the auto races and Saturday nights at the fairgrounds. He looked forward to watching the races and talking to friends and almost always was given a ride home after the races.
While at home Phil enjoyed watching TV especially wrestling where he anticipated every move and would snap his fingers to warn the opponents. He would get his exercise watching wrestling. If there was no wrestling on, then westerns were his next favorite. We’re sure that he saw every Bonanza and Gun Smoke episodes there were. In fact, Phil is probably talking to Hoss already. He also enjoyed listening to any Audubon games on the radio or watching Iowa State, Iowa, or UNI games when they were televised.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister-in-law Mary Jensen; his niece Angela Jensen; his grandparents: Peter and Minnie Jensen and Willie and Louise Rattenborg; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his siblings Ron and wife Marlene Jensen of Rochester, Minn., Barb Hamilton of Ames, and Steve Jensen of Cedar Falls; his nephews Joel and wife Christy Jensen and their daughter Emily Jensen of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Ryan and wife Cara Jensen and their children Lily and Dane Jensen of St Louis, Mo., and Bill Jensen of Pensacola, Fla; other relatives and many friends.