The Iowa Association for Healthcare Quality (IAHQ) will award Barb Toohey with the 2021 Quality Professional Award at the IAHQ annual conference next week. Eligible IAHQ members who have demonstrated the characteristics of commitment, dedication, passion, and enthusiasm for the healthcare quality profession were nominated by co-workers, supervisors or other IAHQ members across the state for this award.
Barb Toohey, RN, BSN, MSHSA, is celebrating a 47-year nursing career. Her work experience is vast and varied, including obstetrical care, quality and risk management, school nursing, public health, hospice care, cardiac care and workman’s compensation case management. Barb started at St. Anthony in 1976 but left St. Anthony in 1996, when her husband, Tim Toohey, took a position in eastern Iowa. They returned in 2009, and she accepted the role of Director of Home Health, Hospice and Public Health. Barb’s leadership led to her 2011 promotion as St. Anthony Director of Quality Assurance and then Vice President of Quality in June 2019, which she continues to this day.
Barb has led St. Anthony in achieving high levels of recognition for patient experience, quality, and patient safety. Her leadership includes the development and implementation of successful strategies throughout the St. Anthony organization. Her role is not limited to the operational components of quality, but also include the education, advocacy, and reporting to medical staff and board of directors. Additionally, Barb provides leadership for the Electronic Medical Records computer analysts, utilization review and inpatient social workers as well as the IT staff and processes and the corporate integrity program.
“Barb has been an invaluable source of knowledge and experience for St. Anthony as well as the community as a whole,” said Ed Smith, President and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital. “This award affirms the tireless work and effort that she has always put into her endeavors and we’re very proud of her.”
The Outstanding Iowa Quality Professional Award recognizes a dynamic and passionate IAHQ member who has demonstrated enthusiasm and leadership with local, state and national healthcare associations and has made contributions to healthcare quality through healthcare consultation, publications and presentations.
Barb is also active professionally and in the Carroll community. She has been the secretary/treasurer of the district Iowa Association for Healthcare Quality for the past four years and is the current chairperson of the Board of Directors for New Hope in Carroll.