March 2, 1947 – April 5, 2021
A Celebration of Life for Larry Edward Bylund, 74, were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Dayton. Pastor Kay Christie officiated. Burial was in the Dayton Cemetery. Carson ~ Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Larry E. Bylund, 74, of Dayton, and formerly of Harcourt and Audubon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home.
Larry Edward Bylund, son of Edward L. and Rose M. (Hansen) Bylund was born on March 2, 1947 in Carroll. He was baptized on Nov. 20, 1948 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Story City and confirmed at Our Saviours in Audubon.
Larry attended early elementary at Ellsworth. The family moved in March of 1959 to Viola Center. He graduated from Audubon High School class of 1965, the first class to graduate from the newly built high school building. After graduation, Larry served in the Iowa National Guard, until losing his hand in a farm accident in 1966.
He was married in November of 1973 to Michal Sonquist. The couple lived in Audubon and then moved to the Shannon City/Arispe, Iowa area. Later, they would move to the farm outside of Harcourt.
Larry was a proud father of his children Andrea and Jacob.
Larry’s passion was farming. He raised over the years corn, soybeans, wheat, turkeys, geese, Poland China pigs, Limousin Cows, Quarter Horses and other livestock.
He loved his John Deere equipment, especially his 4010 tractor. He farmed for more than 50 years, up until he retired at the end of 2019. He loved a good tractor and combine ride with the seven grandchildren.
Through the years, he kept busy with various activities, 4-H clubs, school board, Co-op Board, real estate, and land appraisals. He enjoyed spending time with his friends discussing farming, the farm market, politics, and of course the weather.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Rose Bylund, his sister Kathryn Moravec and his brother-in-law Jim Guthrie.
Larry is survived by his children Andrea (Todd) Marshall, and Jacob (Mindy) Bylund. His seven grandchildren Abigail, Anna, Alexandra, and Amelia Bylund, Ashley, Austin, and Brendan Marshall.
His siblings: Karen Guthrie, Mary Anne (Larry) Pomeroy, Cheryl (Greg) Averill, Carole (Jim) Zahn, and Janet (Steve) Schreck and many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives his uncle, Arch Andersen, his aunts, Marilyn Hansen, and Anna England.
Following Larry’s wishes, his body has been cremated.