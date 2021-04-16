Audubon County Memorial Hospital employees were honored last week for achieving a milestone service anniversary in 2020. ACMH and the community appreciate them for their service to ACMH and area and for being a valued member of the ACMH team.
• Kate Anthofer, Rural Health Clinics, 5 Years
• Katie Glade, Rehab Services, 10 Years
• Molly Hays, Med-Surg/ED, 5 Years
• Ann Huegerich, Surgery/Specialty Clinics, 25 Years
• Justina Kohout, Surgery/Specialty Clinics, 5 Years
• Joyce Lewis, Environmental Services, 5 Years
• Lolita Malone, Med-Surg/ED, 20 Years
• Wendy Mescher, Med-Surg/ED, 5 Years
• Stacie Mullen, Med-Surg/ED, 5 Years
• Bridget Obermeier, Laboratory, 25 Years
• Brett Pietig, Pharmacy, 5 Years
• Lorie Wolfe, Environmental Services, 5 Years