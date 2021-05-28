The Audubon County Travelers presented a check as donation to the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association to be used towards their new facility. The former Landus Cooperative site on Highway 71 was built early 1940s and is being demolished in the background to prepare for the new facility. Pictured (left to right) Delbert Elmquist, ACT; Tyler Thygesen, AFRA; John Nissen, ACT; Dave Witt, AFRA President; Cass Muzney and Doug Jensen, AFRA. Nissen stated “These funds are from camping fees received at local campgrounds and when we can, we like to donate funds back to projects in our community.”

