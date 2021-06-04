Audubon County Travelers History of Albert the Bull Park Campground

We hope many of you who are reading this article have enjoyed camping at Albert the Bull Park on the south edge of Audubon or at least had an opportunity to use the shelter house located at the park. The brick shelter house is to be used by the public and the camping club. Built by the club members, it has a fireplace, picnic tables, and banquet serving tables in it. The electrical units have been updated and overhead doors added so it can be locked. Reservations can be made through the City Clerk’s office in Audubon.
Years ago a group of persons interested in camping met at the home of Bob Madsen, Audubon, on an evening in the early fall months of 1962. Bob and wife, Barbara, shared an interest in camping and, through, a sporting goods store in Des Moines, learned that local camping groups in the Des Moines area were being formed. This information was gained through a couple by the name of Homer and Mable Childs, owners and operators. After visiting with the Childs, the couple agreed to come to Audubon to visit with a group of interested campers. Mr. Madsen placed an ad in the local papers and arranged for the meeting to be held at their home. Those attending were Mr. & Mrs. Nick Bintner, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Finnerty, Mr. & Mrs. Bob Madsen, Mr. & Mrs. Milo Bylund, Mr. & Mrs. Carl Frederiksen, Mr. & Mrs. Mike Haley and Harold Littlefield, the charter members.
Those attending liked the idea of forming a camping club with the members belonging to the National Campers and Hikers Association. Jerry Finnerty was appointed President, pro tem, with Mr. & Mrs. Milo Bylund serving as the Secretary-Treasurer. Mrs. Jerry Finnerty served as reporter. Later, these officers were filled by nomination.
The first indoor meetings were held at the National Guard Armory and the members were asked to submit names for the club. A secret ballot was held to officially name the group “Audubon County Travelers.” The club was then charted on May 20, 1963, by the National Campers and Hikers Association. The club continued to meet at the Armory on the first Wednesday of each month.
In 1964, the camping club entered a float in Exira’s 4th of July parade and was awarded a first-prize. The float represented a family camping.
The club’s interest continued to grow as members attended the State Camp-out Convention in Fort Dodge. Nine families, totaling 47 campers, spent the weekend there. A rainy Sunday didn’t discourage the campers as they presented a fashion show to the many attending the convention.
The old hanger at the Airport had been torn down and, with the help of the Boy Scouts removing nails from the lumber, the club had hopes of building a shelter at the Waterworks Park east of Audubon, with improvements to come in the future. A camping area had been mowed. The Audubon City Council purchased picnic tables and fireplaces. The hedges and trees that had been planted by the club, were growing nicely.
The weekend of July 18 & 19, 1964, the members had an opportunity to try out the park. A Hawaiian pig roast was planned for the event, along with a potluck meal. Members were asked to invite non-members to the hog roast as an invitation to invite them to join the club.
In 1966, the Audubon County Travelers sent applications to all teenage daughters of camp members and those interested in competing turned in their application form into the association to compete in the National Campers and Hikers Association Queen contest. Jackie Barnes, daughter of Dr. & Mrs. H. T. Barnes was crowned “Queen” with Sue Boust, daughter of the Bill Bousts’, Jr., as “runner-up.” Miss Barnes then attended the state convention in June to compete with other girls throughout the state for the state title.
In 1967, the Audubon County Travelers started clearing the area south of Albert the Bull to host the Iowa State Convention. At this time 22 trees were planted and bathrooms were built. Twelve hundred people were expected to arrive for the National Campers and Hikers Association convention June 16-18. Mowers were loaned to the club by the city as well as a large mower loaned to them by the school district to tidy up the grounds. Club members laid out roads for the campers to use to get to their camp site and set up garbage collection stations. This was the first time the NCHA state convention had been held in a town the size of Audubon.
Albert the Bull park was filled with campers for the three day weekend with camper members throughout the state registering. Some 200 camping units formed a small city on the south edge of Audubon. It was estimated there were approximately 1,000 attending. Most of the activities were held in front of the football stadium. Due to rain, the Sunday morning worship service was moved into the National Guard Armory. One of the highlights was the crowning of the state queen, Sherry Partridge, a junior at Danville High School. Sandy Christensen, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Chet Christensen represented the club wonderfully as the club’s candidate was chosen as runner-up. The following year, Linda Boust, daughter of William & Eleanor Boust, was chosen as the club’s queen candidate.
A letter from William and Mable Mann, President of the Story County Nomads congratulated the club for one of the most successful and smoothest run Iowa State Conventions that the members had ever had the pleasure to attend. The Audubon merchants were also appreciative of the additional business they experienced from the campers.
In the archives of one of the “memory books” is a letter to the then Representative William J. Scherle, Washington, D.C. from J. George Stewart, Architect of the Capitol, certifying that a flag accompanying the letter dated April 12, 1967, had flown over the United States Capitol and that Mr. Scherle would present this flag to the Audubon County Travelers club.
After the tragic death in 1969 of the teenage son of one of the members, the club decided to earn and construct a shelter house as an improvement to the park and as a memorial. The thought of building a memorial shelter was that of Alan’s mother, Mrs. Don Christensen. She thought it seemed without reality to build the shelter house in Alan’s memory, until the local Audubon County Travelers club indicated an interest in helping with the idea. Jim Mullenger, then the president of the club, said “The Audubon County Travelers are rich in willing workers, but very short on ready cash” so money-making projects were the first order of business at their meeting. The funds for this project were raised by operating a food stand at the Audubon County Fair and at the quarter horse sales in the fall of 1969 and spring of 1970. Memorial money donated by the Christensens was also used to finance the shelter house construction.
After the funds had been raised, the club met with the City Council to present the project to them and gain permission to build the shelter house. Blueprints of the shelter house that was to be erected were drawn up. In the spring of 1970, members from the club, with their many talents, constructed the shelter house, with all labor donated.
The last weekend of September 1970, the now attractive campsite at the south edge of Audubon, welcomed 107 guests registered with 20 mobile campers parked under the trees. The main event was the dedication of the newly completed shelter house called the Alan Lee Christensen Memorial Shelter House, on September 27, 1970.
The camping club continues to take responsibility in maintaining the bathrooms, shelter house and park area at Albert the Bull park, in conjunction with the City of Audubon who keeps the area mowed. The original cloth banner with Albert the Bull picture on it continues to be used by the club and is on display each month during the camping weekend. Personalized wooden plaques of the members, depicting Albert the Bull, are hooked on the sign as well. From May to October, the club camps at various campgrounds. The month of October is reserved for camping at Albert the Bull park with a huge pot of Mulligan stew brewing over an open fire. The Audubon County Travelers have other purposes other than just camping. They continue to donate money to the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines; the Exira Fire Department/Community Club for the 4th of July fireworks; the Atlantic Fire Works; Audubon’s Fire and Rescue Association’s fundraiser for a new facility; pop tabs and toiletries for the Ronald McDonald House; quilts made by club members in the past which were donated to the homeless and to the Ronald McDonald House; the food pantries of non-perishable foods twice a year in both Audubon and Cass Counties. The club has also donated to Meals on Wheels; several benches that were placed on the T-Bone Trail; to Audubon’s T-Bone Days; the park’s playground equipment which was assembled by the club several years ago. Handicap accessible pieces were added later as was the climbing apparatus.
The club continues to be active with their benevolent endeavors but also enjoy social events such as a soup supper in March, dinner at a restaurant on the Friday night; potluck at noon, and the hosts preparing and serving the Sunday morning breakfast of each camping month. A business meeting is held following the Saturday noon meal.
Currently, the club has members from Audubon, Hamlin, Exira, Brayton, Atlantic, Lewis, Council Bluffs, Red Oak, and South Dakota. Anyone interested in joining the club is asked to contact one of the members. Current Officers are Chuck Elmquist, President, Atlantic; John Nissen, Vice President, Audubon; Sonia Cutting, Secretary, Council Bluffs; Nedra Elmquist, Treasurer; Hamlin; Jim Bobenmoyer, Campground Supervisor, Audubon; Shirley Jensen, Field Director; Atlantic, Sonia and Mason Cutting, Webmasters, Council Bluffs.