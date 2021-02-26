April 6, 1958
– Feb. 16, 2021
Due to the church restrictions and seating, a private family Mass of the Christian Burial for Peggy Sue Venteicher, 62, was held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Interment was in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Exira. Casket bearers were Paul Kautzky, Chris Sorensen, Nick Sorensen, Chad Jensen, Doug Venteicher, Pat Venteicher, and Mark Venteicher. Honorary casket bearers were Peggy’s nieces and nephews.
Peggy Sue Venteicher, the daughter of Delbert and Elizabeth (Oliver) Jensen, was born April 6, 1958, at the Shelby County Myrtue Hospital in Harlan, and died Feb. 16, 2021, at her home in rural Brayton, at the age of 62 years, 10 months, and 10 days.
She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. She attended Audubon Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1976. She then attended Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge to be an executive secretary. She moved to Iowa City and was employed by the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in the surgical unit before moving back to Audubon in 1980. She worked for the Audubon County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher from 1980 until 1990.
On Sept. 23, 1983, she was united in marriage to Vernie Venteicher at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. They were blessed with two children, Ryan and Amy. In 1990, she was employed by the Exira Community School District in Exira until 2009. She worked for her sister Marsha at Options Ink in Carroll, until she retired due to her failing health in 2014.
Peggy was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira and served on the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. She was a member of the Brayton American Legion Auxiliary and had the privilege to design the monument in Old Glory Park in Brayton. She also played the trumpet in the Exira Community Band and performed taps at several military funerals over the years. Peggy enjoyed doing cross stitch and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Jeff Jensen; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Albert and Leona Venteicher; her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sister Albert Marie “Marian” Venteicher, Annette “Toots” Haverman, and Ray Klocke; her nephew, Andy Haverman; and close family friend, Charlie Sorensen.
Survivors include her husband, Vernie Venteicher of Brayton; her children and grandchildren, Ryan and wife Lindsey Venteicher and their children, Taryn and Tenley all of Shawnee, Kan.; Amy and husband Paul Kautzky and their children, Karli, Kailee, and Karsen all of Adair; her sisters, Marsha Jensen of Carroll, Vicky and husband Larry Sorensen of Exira, Kim and husband Jedidiah Glover of Exira; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Jensen of Exira, Sister Donna Mae Venteicher of Monticello, Ron and wife Diane Venteicher of Carroll, Joleen Klocke of Carroll, Linus and wife Margaret Venteicher of Corning, Allen Venteicher of Massena, and Gary and wife Jeanne Haverman of Bayard; her uncle, Dean Weber of Audubon; her special friends, Deb Steinbach of Carroll, and Joan Sorensen of Audubon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.