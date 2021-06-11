ELK HORN—Travelers driving hybrid and electric vehicles between Omaha and Des Moines I-80 can unplug and recharge at the same time by hopping off the interstate at exit 54 and taking a short drive north on the Western Skies Scenic Byway to the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn.
“We are excited to offer travelers the latest generation of ChargePoint EV stations,” said Lisa Steen Riggs, the Windmill’s manager. “Ours is one of just two EV charging stations along I-80 between the Council Bluffs and Des Moines metro areas. The Danish village of Elk Horn offers travelers a fun place to “recharge their batteries”—both literally and figuratively—while exploring the area’s Danish cultural heritage.”
The Danish Windmill recently replaced its electric vehicle charging stations with a new ChargePoint® CT4000 dual port station which features intelligent power management options and allows two charging ports to share the same electrical circuit. The project was funded in part by the Mike & Lou Howard Foundation. Mike Howard brought the first electric car charging stations to Elk Horn in 2009.
The new unit is driver-friendly and features an instructional video showing how to use the station in multiple languages giving drivers the choice of English, French or Spanish.
You can access 24/7 driver phone support. Its rugged design is built to withstand the elements so its touch button works in rain, ice and with gloves. The station is accessible 24/7. The CT4000 is the first ENERGY STAR® certified EV charger. It charges efficiently and conserves power when not charging.
“The Danish Windmill has been ‘green’ since 1848! It’s interesting to note that once our mill was one of thousands scattered across the Danish countryside, and that today it stands amid fields of modern wind turbines on the Iowa prairie. The VikingHjem is partly dug into the ground with a turf roof like a Viking pit house,” Riggs continued. “Renewable energy is at the core of our educational messaging for the museum. Denmark has made green energy a top priority so it’s part of our cultural heritage story.”
The authentic 70’ Danish Windmill was originally built in Nørre Snede, Denmark in 1848 and is one of Iowa’s top tourism attractions. In the mid-1970’s the Mill was brought to Elk Horn, rebuilt and restored to working condition by the community in honor of their Danish ancestor farmers. The complex also features a 900 AD replica of Viking smithy’s home and workshop, a tiny chapel, an interpretive path and Danish import museum store. Elk Horn is a walk-able community with interesting shops and eateries to explore. The Windmill is an official Iowa Welcome Center with trained travel counselors who can help with trip planning, things to do, places to go and more. The Mill is open daily. To find out more visit danishwindmill.com or contact the Danish Windmill at 712.764.7472.