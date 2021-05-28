Throughout Roxi Doyel’s career at MRHC, she has been known to deliver superb nursing care. And Roxi’s great care hasn’t gone unnoticed — patients will frequently return specific comments calling her out on all the great care she provides. That’s why she is a perfect recipient for the 2021 DAISY Award, a program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.
“Roxi is a very thoughtful and compassionate nurse who is always going above and beyond for patients,” says Shelby Dickson, Clinic Manager at MRHC. “She is always willing to help patients in need. She is a wonderful employee who exemplifies positive teamwork in the workplace. She is always jumping in to help her coworkers, doing whatever is needed to get the job done. We are so lucky to have Roxi Doyel at MRHC!”
Roxi has served as the nurse for Dr. Douglas McLaws at MRHC for the past nine years. He shares, “There is absolutely no way I could ever do what I do without Roxi being there to make it happen. Beside every good provider there stands a fantastic nurse. Without a doubt she has a love for all the people we have the honor of helping,” said McLaws.
Coworkers also appreciate Roxi’s dedication to fellow employees and patients. “The things that stick out to me are her wealth of knowledge, bedside manner, and the time she takes with each patient encounter,” said Jackie Blackwell, Director of Quality. “Roxi serves as a reliable resource with a positive attitude. She is an outstanding nurse and so deserving of this award.”
DAISY Award Honorees are recognized within their department, receive an award certificate and are publicly recognized. Roxi was surprised with this award by her coworkers and family on May 7 and a public reception was held on May 11.
