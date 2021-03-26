Nov. 18, 1937 – March 21, 2021
Funeral Celebration of Life Services for Joan Bingle, age 83, of Lenox, who passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston will be held Friday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox where we ‘Celebrate Life.’
Joan Gladys (Parris) Bingle was born in Topeka, Kan., on Nov. 18, 1937, the daughter of George Peter Parris and Gladys Edith (Snyder) Parris. Her family moved to Audubon when Joan was two years old and her parents owned and operated a restaurant called The Victory Cafe. She graduated from Audubon High School with the Class of 1957. On June 18, 1977, Joan was united in marriage to Lester Erwin Bingle at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon and became a step-mother to Lester’s six children.
Joan loved to cook and carried on in her family’s business of food service working for many years. She also cooked for many years once she was living in Lenox at the Tiger Den. She had a talent for crocheting, gifting her many nieces and nephews with blankets, scarves and hot plates. Joan was a member of the Lenox United Presbyterian Church for over 23 years where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a lifetime member of the Lenox American Legion Auxiliary.
Those left to cherish Joan’s memory include her loving friend and companion, Harold Huber of Clearfield; a sister-in-law Maybelle Parris; along with many beloved nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
Preceding Joan in death are her parents, George and Gladys Parris; her husband Lester Bingle; three sisters, Daisy and husband Evans Schmidt; and Georgia and husband Marvin Adams; and Judy Larsen; and a brother, George Parris.
Instead of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to her church. Memories may be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
We will forever hold the precious memories of Joan in our hearts.
May she be at peace in God’s loving care.