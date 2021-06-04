The regular meeting of the CD Starlighters 4-H Club was held on April 11, 2021 at the Relay for Life yard and hosted by our leaders.
President Anna called the meeting to order at 3:26 p.m. Roll Call was “favorite hobby” answered by 10 members.
The secretary’s report was given by Marie and was approved as read.
The treasures report was not available.
Old business included: fundraiser for Relay For Life—donate two hours of yard service.
New business included: doing service project two hours of yard work.
Our club activity was doing yard work.
Vice-president Chloe read the newsletter.
Meeting adjourned at 3:35 p.m.
The next meeting will be May 2, 2021 at the Fairgrounds.
There were no presentations this month.