ATLANTIC – Cass County Health System is proud to announce that Britni Olson, RN BSN was honored with the DAISY Award on Thursday, May 13. Britni lives near Hamlin with her husband Jesse and children, Kodi, Porter and Rhett.
“I’m so grateful, “Being a DAISY nurse is such an honor and I’m so thankful to now be considered one.” said Britni. Britni has been a nurse for 13 years, with the last 8 years spent at CCHS in the Obstetrics unit.
Her nominator said, “Finding people who do not just do their jobs but love their jobs is so rare! You are a rare gem in this world! Your kind of passion and selfless, genuine care for people is something that I strive toward personally, and it is something so seldom found anymore. You challenge me and inspire me to take that same kind of passion and genuine care for people into my home, church, and community!”
CCHS Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Bireline added, “Britni is incredibly deserving of this award and truly encompasses what a DAISY nurse is. She is kind, patient, passionate, and selfless. Britni works every day to deliver the care that is individual to each patient. She is a true patient advocate and we are so privileged to have her share her passion and talents with our organization and our patients.”
Nurses at Cass County Health System are honored twice annually with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.® The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. The DAISY Award committee at CCHS wishes to thank all nominators for their submissions. Each nurse who was nominated will be presented with a special pin and a copy of the nomination.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org. An online nomination form is available at https://www.casshealth.org/daisy.