What more could you ask for than a State Fair Blue Ribbon event? It certainly was a night of festivities filled with blue ribbon desserts, Ribs, and Mac. That’s what a group of Hausbarn volunteers wished for and it shone even brighter than they could have ever imagined! The Event was re-created for the 4th annual Rib & Mac Cookoff with a State Fair theme after the traditional St.Patrick’s Event was cancelled due to Covid.
This fundraising opportunity was created to help with Heritage Park updates to protect the natural beauty of the Hausbarn, Farmstead, and Conference Center to enjoy for many years to come. To fulfill the financial gaps, the events committee continues to host the annual event, with this 4th year being a State Fair themed “Blue Ribbon” Rib & Mac Cookoff.
Megan Reis, Hausbarn Director shared, “The Hausbarn often hosts many fundraising events for other organizations and it is very nice to do that same for the Hausbarn Heritage Park to create an event for competition with good food; promote sponsorships; and entertain with silent auction and dessert auction items.
The events committee in its 1st year had a goal of raising $10,000 and has far exceeded each year following. Four years later they produced an unparalleled event that attracts new audiences from Manning and beyond. Not to mention the valuable dollars being raised to be used for facility updates! The efforts of many dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, talented rib & Mac cooks and aggressive bidders resulted in the committee to over exceed their goal with the 4th annual “Rib and Mac” Cookoff, raising more than $20,000 for the Manning Hausbarn-Heritage Park!
With 14 rib cooks and 9 mac & cheese cooks, the food was fantastic. The judges agreed. The six rib judges (including two certified BBQ judges) shared that they experienced something that has VERY RARELY ever happened before in our area. 2021 Rib & Mac slate of Official judges included: Dr. PJ Greteman and Dr. Dave Nystrom, Certified lead BBQ judges; Brooke Eischeid, Puck Enterprises HR Director; Linn Block, CEO Manning Regional Health Care; Shelly Christensen, IKM-Manning Elementary Principal; Justin Mundt, Manning Public Works Director; Jarod Creed, owner of JC Marketing; and John Krajicek, owner of Quality Communications/Quality Truck & Trailer; Keith Wagner, IKM-M High School BB & Golf Coach; Sydney Wegner, 2019 IKM-Manning Alumni; Todd Stadtlander, Manning Insurance Agency; and Dr. Derek Schwartz, Manning Dental.
Over 35 sponsors committed to supporting the Hausbarn through this event ranging from five $1,000 Platinum sponsors; seven $500 Gold Sponsors; and 25 $250 Silver Sponsors; and many other contributing supporters, including those that donated Silent Auction items and Desserts. Sponsorship is welcome throughout the year for the Hausbarn park. Each sponsor and Hausbarn membership is recognized on a roster inside the Conference Center.
Mac & Cheese Cookers donated and served their dish for the event. All 120 racks of ribs are generously donated by Maschoff Feeders/Josh and Jenny Linde. With a ticket purchase, guests were able to purchase ribs from the competitors, taste test unlimited amounts of Mac & Cheese and other complementary sides were included such as baked beans, chips, coleslaw, veggies, and hotdogs.
More than 37 one-of-a-kind auction items raised $5,000. Attendees loved seeing what fun Iowa staycations, hand-crafted items and limited-edition memorabilia were available. The live decadent dessert auction featured 26 desserts prepared by local bakers and further contributed to the event. Head and Tails raised over $400. Nolan Linde won the event and donated all his winnings back to the Hausbarn Heritage Park.
Upon final survey, the majority of respondents shared that their favorite aspect of the event was socializing and networking, spending time supporting a great cause, and meeting new people while reconnecting with others.
From all of us at the Hausbarn, it is more than “Fair” to say, thank you for the ongoing support of your time, talents and treasures, especially during challenging times. We cannot do it without the partnerships, volunteers, and all those who attend.
Judged Rib Winners
1st Place – “Doug’s Ribs” – Ronnie Sorensen
2nd Place – “Red & Ready” — Paul Muhlbauer
3rd Place – “Full Nelson” – Dom Nelson
Judged Mac Winners
1st Place “Full Nelson” – Dom Nelson
2nd place – “Miller Ribs” – Dave Miller
3rd place- “Miserable Mac” – Doc Vonnahme