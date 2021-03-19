Tivoli Fest Tentatively Scheduled For 2021

ELK HORN — They are calling it “Tivoli Lite” this year.
Committee members for Tivoli Fest, the celebration held in Elk Horn and Kimballton during Memorial Day weekend, are tentatively scheduling the event for 2021, and changing it slightly, which explains the new name “Tivoli Lite.”
Instead of being held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this year, it will only be held Friday night and Saturday.
The dates are Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.
Members decided to scale down the event for the safety of visitors and volunteers, saying “safety is at the forefront.”
Plans for the event are in the early stages and members say everything is tentative because they don’t know if circumstances will change, leading to more changes to the event.
Members are still asking for volunteers to help with the event including working in the aebleskiver booth or offering Danish sandwiches, helping with parade traffic, working at the Iowa Beer Tent or Information stand, helping with fireworks and set up and tear down.
Those interested should send a message on the Tivoli Fest Elk Horn Iowa Facebook page so members can contact them about different shifts available.