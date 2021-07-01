GREENFIELD — Division of Criminal Investigation agents and deputies with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation in the southeast corner of Adair County. Earlier this afternoon, the body of an adult was discovered alongside a rural road. Law enforcement is treating this death as suspicious. There is no known threat to the public associated with this discovery. No additional information is being released at this time.
Body Discovered In Adair County Considered Suspicious Death
